Wianki Festival Video

Check out this great video report from last year’s Wianki in our video gallery on the Post Eagle’s website.

The video gallery is on the left hand side – scrolling down

The report was prepared by Pawel Zuchowski, the U.S. correspondent of Polish Radio RFM FM.

For more information, go to the Polish American Arts Association of Washington, D.C. at http://www.paaa.u

Wianki In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Polish American Arts Association of Washington, D.C. invites all of Polonia to the Wianki Festival of Wreaths by the Reflecting Pool at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, June 23rd, 2018, starting at 6:00 p.m. Picnic and wreath making workshop at 6:00 p.m. (Wreath making material and instructions will be available). Polish folk dance ensembles in colorful traditional costumes will follow with spirited performances of Polish music, song and dance. Please come join this annual celebration of family, fun and entertainment. Bring your picnic basket. The event is free and open to all!