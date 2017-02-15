WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Leonard Lance (NJ-07) announced that the White House Visitors Office will resume public tours of the White House on March 7th.

“Every year many families from New Jersey travel to visit our Nation’s Capital and enjoy the historic monuments, scenery and national treasurers that Washington, D.C. has to offer. I am pleased the Trump Administration has reopened the White House to public tours and I encourage constituents to plan a visit to Washington,” said Lance.

Lance’s Capitol Hill Office can assist in booking tours of the White House, the U.S. Capitol Building, the U.S. House and U.S. Senate chambers and other federal attractions. Tours can be booked online through Lance’s website at lance.house.gov. Several weeks advance planning is recommended.