- Free Golf For VeteransPosted 3 days ago
- Welcome Polonia!Posted 2 weeks ago
- Check Out October Horoscope!Posted 2 weeks ago
- Clifton’s Centennial GalaPosted 1 month ago
- Selfie for MaryPosted 1 month ago
- Who Do You Like?Posted 2 months ago
- Kosciuszko Means FreedomPosted 2 months ago
- Check Out Video On Blood ShortagePosted 4 months ago
- Selfie for MaryPosted 6 months ago
- Proper Funding for Clifton SchoolsPosted 7 months ago
Weekend Assaults Are Telling
(November 6, 2017) Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on how the media are reacting to this weekend’s assaults:
· A practicing conservative Catholic goes on a killing spree in a neighborhood church, killing many innocent people.
· A conservative activist assaults a liberal senator.
· Conservative protesters, who profess a belief in violence, take to the streets in 20 cities, tying up traffic.
None of this happened. Here’s what did happen.
· A professed atheist killed 26 people, injuring 24 others, in a church in Texas.
· A socialist activist assaulted Sen. Rand Paul.
· Antifa, which believes “violence is necessary,” took to the streets with Refuse Fascism in at least 20 cities, tying up traffic, burning the American flag, chanting anti-American slogans.
The media, of course, will never connect the dots on what actually happened. But if the hypothetical scenario had happened, is there anyone who doubts that we would now be treated to long harangues on the danger that conservative Catholics and conservative activists pose to law-abiding Americans?
The Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights
450 Seventh Avenue
New York, NY 10123
Phone: 212-371-3191
Fax: 212-371-3394
Email: pr@catholicleague.org