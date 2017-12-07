Please check out the video about the WARSAW INDEPENDENCE DAY MARCH

on November 11, 2017 in Poland on the Post Eagle’s website.

Go to VIDEO GALLERY – bottom left – and click on it.

About the video:

scenariusz i realizacja:

Hubert Gorczyca

Edward Wojciech Jeśman

Małgorzata Jarecka

Bogdan Kulas

Romuald Starosielec

muzyka:

Frideric Chopin, Ignacy Paderewski

produkcja:

HG Media Oslo

Internetowa Telewizja Polonijna Warszawa

www.itvp.tv www.tasteofemigration.eu

więcej na:

www.medianarodowe.com

www.marszniepodleglosci.pl

www.youtube/guCYUN9Dpws

The video coverage comes from the film “What the media are not telling you about? Discover the Truth about the Independence March of 2017” produced by the Independence March Association and the www.medianarodowe.com

Los Angeles 2017