- Check Out Warsaw Independence Day March VideoPosted 2 days ago
- Check Out November Horoscope!Posted 3 weeks ago
- Kosciuszko Means FreedomPosted 3 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 10 months ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 1 year ago
Warsaw Independence Day
March – Nov. 11, 2017
Please check out the video about the WARSAW INDEPENDENCE DAY MARCH
on November 11, 2017 in Poland on the Post Eagle’s website.
Go to VIDEO GALLERY – bottom left – and click on it.
About the video:
scenariusz i realizacja:
Hubert Gorczyca
Edward Wojciech Jeśman
Małgorzata Jarecka
Bogdan Kulas
Romuald Starosielec
muzyka:
Frideric Chopin, Ignacy Paderewski
produkcja:
HG Media Oslo
Internetowa Telewizja Polonijna Warszawa
www.itvp.tv www.tasteofemigration.eu
więcej na:
www.medianarodowe.com
www.marszniepodleglosci.pl
www.youtube/guCYUN9Dpws
The video coverage comes from the film “What the media are not telling you about? Discover the Truth about the Independence March of 2017” produced by the Independence March Association and the www.medianarodowe.com
Los Angeles 2017