Warehouse Associate:

We are currently seeking professionals with at least 2 years of warehouse experience to join our team. You will be responsible for picking and packing, receiving, loading and unloading, staging products, entering data into the computer, and other duties as assigned. This opportunity is full-time with growth potential. We offer very competitive pay which is commensurate with experience as well as great benefits including a 401(k) plan.

Responsibilities :

·Assist in general warehouse duties

·General maintenance of warehouse

·Picking and Packing

·Receiving

·Staging items for shipping

·Loading and unloading

·Checking date codes and serial numbers

·Preparing and repackaging returned items

·Other duties as assigned

Physical Demands and Working Conditions :

·Sitting, Standing, and/or Walking for considerable lengths of time

·Bending to floor level

·Must be able to lift 15+ lbs on a repetitive basis

Qualifications :

·High School Diploma or Equivalent

·2 years experience working in a warehouse

·Computer literacy

·Must have reliable transportation

·Forklift certification or experience is helpful but not necessary

Salary- $32,000 – $42,000

Please send resume and position applying for to hr@telquestintl.com