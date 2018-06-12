SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J., June 8, 2018 – A revitalization effort is underway on the corner of Bay Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue where work crews are busy framing Cornerstone At Seaside Heights, a new age- (55+) and income-restricted apartment community. The aging buildings that once stood on the site – a former Travel Inn Motel, Seaside Lumberyard and hardware store – were demolished last year to make way for a state-of-the-art residential building that is now taking shape on the Barrier Island.

As the area’s only new construction development, Cornerstone At Seaside Heights will be transformative for the borough when it’s completed in February 2019, according to the Walters Group. The developer has completed underground utilities and is currently installing structural steelwork, plumbing, concrete curbing and sidewalk.

“Seaside Heights has a lot to offer,” said Ed Walters, Jr., president and founder of Walters Group.”It’s not just a popular summer destination; it’s also a community with individuality and small-town spirit. We see this development as a huge benefit to the borough and particularly the older population who wants to continue to live at the shore but may have been priced out of the market.”

Construction has been steadily progressing on the modern 91-unit building which will offer premium apartment homes in one- and two-bedroom layouts. The income-restricted units will be open to older adults who do not make more than 60 percent of the county’s median income.

The property will also incorporate high-end amenities to enhance resident lifestyles. While overlooking the bay and Casino Pier, residents will have access to outdoor space from an upper-level deck, private balconies on most units, a fitness center and community room, as well as planned activities.

In addition to Cornerstone At Seaside Heights being affordable, Walters is using environmentally friendly “green” technologies in the construction of the new building and expects to achieve the strict standards of LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and ENERGY STAR® status for incorporating a number of sustainable features. As an energy-efficient and green property, it will feature non-invasive landscaping, the use of recycled materials during construction and a close proximity to local retailers. In addition, Energy Star appliances will help residents with long-term reductions in utility costs.

Walters Group has several planned and ongoing income-restricted housing developments throughout the state of New Jersey. Since 2016, the developer has completed Cornerstone At Barnegat, Cornerstone At Lacey and Cornerstone At Toms River. Cornerstone At Stafford Park, consisting of 100 income-restricted housing units for seniors (55+), and Cornerstone At Delanco, a 64-unit income-restricted (non-age restricted) apartment community, are both currently under construction.

The Walters Group manages every aspect of a development from design and construction to property management. For more information, visit www.wgapts.com.