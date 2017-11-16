THE 16TH ANNUAL WALLINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT HOLIDAY PARADE USHERS IN THE SEASON WITH AMERICA’S LARGEST DISPLAY OF LIGHTED AND DECORATED FIRE TRUCKS

WALLINGTON, NJ – The Wallington Fire Department is presenting its 16th Annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 6 pm. This is 2 mile parade is America’s oldest nighttime firefighter’s holiday parade of lighted and decorated fire trucks and floats, featuring 2,500 participants and 0ver 250 fire trucks from the Tri-State area, which weaves through the streets of Wallington where many residents kickoff the holiday season with “front yard tailgate” parties with family and friends.

Co-Chair Rich Pelcher said, “When we started the parade in 2002, our only thoughts were to honor our 1st responders, many who participated in the 9/11 tragedy. Our goal was to give them a sense of community and relief. Sixteen years later, the event has grown with generations of families lining the streets, and firefighters participating as far away as North Carolina. Just to see the faces on the children, who watch the parade, is enough to satisfy all our hard work. We look forward to seeing everyone again this year.”

The parade begins on Mt. Pleasant Ave. and concludes at Centennial Field. Any Fire Department or Company, organization, business, or community member who wishes to participate in the parade is encouraged to register, but they must decorate floats with themes that celebrate the holiday season. Parade awards will be presented to participants in various categories.

For more information please www.wallingtonfdholidayparde.webs.com or call (973) 473-7612.