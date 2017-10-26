I want to make a difference. A difference in our schools and a difference in our community. I believe I have the experience, insight and knowledge to bring about positive change. As an advocate for public education, I will work with parents, teachers and administrators to ensure we provide a safe and effective learning environment for our students in every school. However, before we can do this, we must first address several issues in our school district. For starters, our facilities are inadequate and dated. One of our schools is more than 100 years old and another is more than 90 years old. We have classes being taught in hallways and storage rooms. Our schools lack media rooms, computer and science labs, gymnasiums, and music and art rooms. Don’t our children deserve more? We need to provide quality education that prepares our students for the 21st Century.

Wallington is facing challenges that require commitment and great leadership. As a former board of education member and a CPA/Chief Financial Officer responsible for large budgets, I bring bother leadership skills and fiscal responsibility to the table. I can help create a focused and strategic budget that puts our money toward what works for students.

We are responsible for giving our future leaders what they need to succeed.

We need a better school for a better tomorrow.

Vote Column 5. Vote William Diggs.

Wallington, New Jersey