Don't miss
- Message To US CongressPosted 1 week ago
- PMI Challenges Menendez AIPAC SpeechPosted 3 weeks ago
- Check Out March Horoscope!Posted 4 weeks ago
- Awake Poland!Posted 2 months ago
- Check Out President of Poland’s Speech Defending PolandPosted 2 months ago
- “No Polish Death Camps” Law Revoked?Posted 2 months ago
- Check Out Warsaw Independence Day March VideoPosted 4 months ago
- Kosciuszko Means FreedomPosted 7 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 1 year ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 2 years ago
Volunteer Opportunities At
Power of One
By PostEagle on April 9, 2018
Power of One Ministries is driven by great volunteers who share the same values and vision of the organization. Compassion, Integrity, and Joy are our driving forces. We’re looking for passionate volunteers who are interested in making an impact in our community and transforming lives through serving others. Come and explore the many opportunities to use your time, gifts and talents in serving your community.
Become a Change Maker!
Volunteer Information Meeting
Monday, April 23, 2018 7pm
Coaching Office at
796 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, N.J. 07013
Let us know you’re coming by email Kim at kim@powerofoneccom.org or call 201-328-2326