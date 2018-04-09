Power of One Ministries is driven by great volunteers who share the same values and vision of the organization. Compassion, Integrity, and Joy are our driving forces. We’re looking for passionate volunteers who are interested in making an impact in our community and transforming lives through serving others. Come and explore the many opportunities to use your time, gifts and talents in serving your community.

Become a Change Maker!

Volunteer Information Meeting

Monday, April 23, 2018 7pm



Coaching Office at

796 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, N.J. 07013



Let us know you’re coming by email Kim at kim@powerofoneccom.org or call 201-328-2326