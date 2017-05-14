Talia Dombrowski at the home of Elena Shadow her voice teacher. Talia is 9 years old and in 4th grade. Talia has sung the “Star Spangled Banner” many times in public. Elena, who will be starring in “Mary Poppins” at the famed Paper Mill Playhouse playing Mary, has been training Talia for over one year. Elena is a big believer in studying and learning Broadway songs. Mary Poppins will be holding its press opening on May 28; I will be reviewing it along with Talia as my assistant!! “Mary Poppins” is the closing show at Paper Mill for the 2016-17 season. The show will run from May 24th through June 25th. The Paper Mill Playhouse won the “Tony Award” for best Regional Thearte in America.

By James Dombrowski

