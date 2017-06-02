NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Health Department, in partnership with City Green of Clifton, NJ, is pleased to announce that City Green’s Veggie Mobile will be visiting Clifton City Hall (900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton) for its second season this summer and fall. The Veggie Mobile will visit Clifton City Hall every Wednesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm beginning June 7th. We encourage and invite all surrounding communities to visit the Veggie Mobile. The Health Department’s Health Education Division will be on site offering samples of delicious recipes that feature organic produce grown at City Green.

The Newman’s Own Foundation recently awarded a grant to City Green in the amount of $35,000. The grant funded the purchase and operation of a City Green Veggie Mobile, a mobile farmer’s market vehicle that will allow the non-profit to sell local and organic produce in previously inaccessible neighborhoods and communities. The Veggie Mobile is a specially equipped refrigerated van that can safely and effectively transport fruits and vegetables around urban New Jersey. Additionally, it will significantly expand City Green’s marketing reach and overall brand visibility in the new communities it plans to serve. The USDA also participated in generously funding the City Green Veggie Mobile.

Grown using organic and sustainable farming techniques with no chemical pesticides or fertilizers, City Green provides healthy, local fruits and vegetables at their farm stands and Veggie Mobile. City Green is dedicated to increasing access to healthy, local produce while cultivating education in food systems, nutrition, and the environment. Some of their local produce include: tomatoes, carrots, peppers, squash, zucchini, fresh greens, and honey. Fruit grown by farmers in the southern portion of NJ will also be for sale in the Veggie Mobile. For every $1.00 spent, you will receive $1.00 when you use Snap, WIC, or senior checks. This program at Clifton City Hall is funded in part by the Partners for Health Foundation.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Kidd of Clifton Health Department at (973) 470-5774 or jkidd@cliftonnj.org or Jasmine Moreano of City Green at (973) 869-4086 or info@city-green.org

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.