Nearly 800,000 taxpayers have visited the Tax Department website via mobile device since the income tax filing season began

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance today reminded taxpayers of the array of convenient features and services available to them through www.tax.ny.gov, including the ability for eligible New York State taxpayers to electronically file their income taxes for free directly from their smartphone or tablet.

“We understand that many New Yorkers are on the go and appreciate the ease and convenience of having everything they need in the palm of their hand,” said Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Nonie Manion. “That’s why the Tax Department website is mobile responsive—it automatically adjusts to fit your device’s screen—so taxpayers can use their phone or tablet anywhere to file their tax returns or access tax-related guidance.”

You can use your smartphone or tablet to:

• prepare your federal and state return (for free if your income is $64,000 or less);

• request for an extension of time to file;

• quickly check the status of your refund;

• sign up for email alerts about your refund; and

• access all of the helpful information available at www.tax.ny.gov.

The Tax Department’s mobile-friendly website provides taxpayers with easy navigation and faster downloads. More than 2.1 million taxpayers—including nearly 800,000 mobile users—have accessed the Tax Department’s website since income tax season began on January 23.

Mobile access of www.tax.ny.gov has increased for three consecutive years during the filing season. Last year during the first six weeks of tax season, 35% of visitors used either their smartphone or tablet. In 2015, 31% of visitors used a mobile device.

Check your refund

Taxpayers can quickly view the status of their NYS tax refund anytime by using the Check your Refund tool on the Tax Department website. It’s the fastest and most convenient way to know when to expect your refund. It provides the same information available to our phone representatives—only without the wait!

You can also find out when your refund will be issued by signing up for email alerts at the Tax Department’s website at www.tax.ny.gov (select “Subscribe” under the “Connect with Us” heading at the bottom of the homepage).

Don’t have a computer or smart phone? The Tax Department’s automated refund status phone line is available any time at 518-457-5149.

For more information

In addition to refund information, you can also sign up to receive alerts about new publications and guidance, tax law changes, and press releases. For more information, please visit our website’s Email services page.

– New York State Department of Taxation and Finance