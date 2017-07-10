Don't miss
USA President Donald Trump’s
Remarks To The Polish People
On July 6th In Warsaw
By PostEagle on July 10, 2017
Click on link to read entire speech Trump-Poland-Speech-7-6-2017
Photo below:
First Lady Melania Trump introducing President Trump to the Polish people at Krasinski Square in Poland on July 6th, 2017
(Submitted by Raymond Rolak)