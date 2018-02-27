Pascrell Visited Manufacturer

PATERSON, NJ – On Wednesday, February 21, 2018, U.S.Representative Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ-09) visited and toured Better Team USA, a Clifton-based clothing manufacturer that helped produce the jackets that were worn by Team USA during the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Rep. Pascrell met with co-owner Martin DiBattista to discuss the importance of his family’s work and the return of vibrant local manufacturing in the Ninth Congressional District.