Trip To 9/11 Memorial Museum

NEW YORK CITY – The 9/11 Memorial Museum is located in the heart of the original World Trade Center site. The Museum brings to us the reminders of that tragic date. The Clifton Centennial Committee has announced that tickets to the /911 Museum are now on sale at the Clifton City Clerk’s Office. The trip will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2017; departing Clifton City Hall at 8:45 AM and returning approximately 4 PM. Ticket prices are as follows – 18-64 $39.00, 65 and over $33.00 and 7-17 years old $31.00 (Must be accompanied by an adult). Also available to all age groups are optional tours for $20.00 per person. 9/11 family members will be free of charge. Active and 20 years or more retired military with a valid identification are admission free. Last day to pay for the trip will be October 12, 2017. Tickets available at Clifton City Hall at the City Clerk’s office. No credit cards accepted. Café on premises for lunch, snacks & beverages. Join us as we pay tribute to the nearly 3000 victims of the attacks, recognize the thousands who survived and all who showed extraordinary courage and compassion in the catastrophes aftermath.

