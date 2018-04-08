The Sting… A 5 Star Success!

“The Sting”, a new musical, made its world premiere recently at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey. It is a 5 star performance, starring Harry Connick along with a cast of supporting actors and actresses that can bring this show to Broadway as soon as it ends at the Paper Mill on April 29th.

By James Dombrowski

PHOTOS:

Legendary actor, pianist, singer, song writer, and dancer Harry Connick, Jr. with his three daughters and wife enjoying the party after the press opening of “The Sting”.

From left to right : Billie played by Kate Shindle, who’s the part-time girlfriend of Henry Gondorff played by Harry Connick, Jr., Johnny Hooker played by J.Harrison Ghee, and the waitress and hit woman Loretta played by Janet Dacal.

Harry Connick Jr with James &Talia Dombrowski at the Press Opening of “The Sting” at the Paper Mill Playhouse.

Tom Hewitt who plays Doyle Lonnegan has been at the Paper Mill Playhouse before, plus has an extensive Broadway career and has been seen on the TV Show “Elementary & Law & Order”.

Director John Rando made a visit to the post press opening party. John has an extensive career and recently directed The Honeymooners at the Paper Mill Playhouse. His Broadway credits include the Tony nominated “On The Town.”





