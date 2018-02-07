NEW JERSEY – The Outsider currently playing at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn NJ through February 18 is an original comedy written by Paul Slade Smith. Smith took a few minutes to chat with Post Eagle reporter Jim Dombrowski and his son Jad (in photo). The accomplished actor turned writer noted he began writing “The Outsider ” about 10 years ago; he said he would write, then stop and begin writing again. “I didn’t have any one politician in mind, it’s more or less a combination of many,” explained Smith. “I put a lot of thought into the writing to develop the final script. It was a true delight to work with the All Star cast of the Paper Mill Playhouse.

The show is a well written comedy/ political satire that begins with a Governor stepping down amidst a sex scandal and a honest Lt. Governor stepping in who is totally unprepared and totally terrified. The cast is in sync with a witty and relevant script that has tongue twister lines and thought-provoking moments. In a era of musicals and Disney Fantasies’ taking center stage, comedy has been lost. But once again the Tony Winning Paper Mill has stepped up with a four star production that will have you laughing from curtain up until the final bow!

Jad Dombrowski (photo on left) is ecstatic to meet the former star of “Drake & Josh”, a comedy sitcom on Nickelodeon, Julia Duffy,who plays Paige Caldwell in the hit comedy “The Outsider”. Duffy plays a political pollster who helps Ned Newley get the confidence to believe he can succeed as the Governor replacing a resigning Governor who left office because of a sex scandal. Duffy’s role on “Drake & Josh” was a teacher who butted heads with Drake & Josh. The show aired for four seasons beginning in 2004 and can be seen in reruns. According to Jad, it’s a funny High School comedy with a large following of viewers.

By James Dombrowski