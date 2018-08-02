On August 5, 2018, Crazy Horse Memorial’s Summer Program of The Indian University of North America® will proudly host its 2018 Completion Ceremony for 31 freshman and 6 upper-level students. The closing ceremony will be held at the University at Crazy Horse at 12:00 noon.

Since its inception in 2010, 252 students from over 40 different Native American communities and 19 states have successfully completed the Summer Program. After completing their first semester of college (12 credits), with credits extended by The University of South Dakota (USD), students continue college at a variety of public, private, and tribal colleges and universities throughout the United States. The college credits transfer to any institution of choice towards the students’ chosen degrees and faculty and staff of the Indian University continue to provide retention coaching to students to support their degree/program completion.

During the distinctive Summer Program the students study, live, and work at Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota. They participate in numerous educational and cultural activities. Summer tuition, books, instructional supplies, and the majority of student food and lodging costs are funded by Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation®. Students can also compete for additional scholarships. As emerging scholars, students learn habits of success needed for college and life. All students participate in a paid, credit-bearing internship at the Memorial. Students of The Indian University of North America® become part of a global and engaging experience unlike any other in the world. Below are a few comments from 2018 students:

“The Summer Program has taught me how to be a critical reader and how to manage my time.” – Keilyn Bell (East Shoshone) Fort Washakie, WY

“This program has been amazing. I have made lifelong friends and became even more prepared for the life of college ahead.” – Sierra Reel (Southern Paiute) Moapa NV

“This program has impacted me so much, from how I make friends, to how I plan my time management and schedule. I will always remember everyone I met. I’m thankful I got this opportunity!” – Lindsay Tobacco (Oglala Lakota) Chadron NE

“The program has helped me make connections to other Native American cultures, to myself, and to the world.” – Ranger Gunville (Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe) Eagle Butte, SD.

About Crazy Horse Memorial

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation’s mission is to honor, protect, and preserve the culture, traditions, and living heritage of the Indians of North America. The Memorial fulfills its mission by continuing the progress on the world’s largest mountain sculpture, acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, arts and crafts through the INDIAN MUSEUM OF NORTH AMERICA® and the NATIVE AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL & CULTURAL CENTER®; by establishing and operating the INDIAN UNIVERSITY OF NORTH AMERICA®, and when practical, a medical training center for American Indians. Crazy Horse Memorial is located at 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, South Dakota 57730. For more information call 605-673-4681