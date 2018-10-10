By James Dombrowski

NEW JERSEY – “The Color Purple, The Musical” begins the 80th Season of the Paper Mill Playhouse running through October 21 in Millburn, NJ. The Tony Award winning revival directed by John Doyle won the Pulitzer Prize for a Novel and was nominated for an Academy Award when it hit the silver screen. The production is a rare mixture of gospel, jazz and blues with a dramatic tone dealing with serious adult topics. The season which runs through June 30, 2019 has 4 other productions including Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” for the Christmas Season Show from Nov. 21-Dec. 30. Keeping in the tradition of World Premieres that have made the Paper Mill Playhouse the number 1 venue to debut a show before it hits Broadway is “My Very Own British Invasion”, running from January 31 through March 3. A new musical hits the Paper Mill Stage from April 4-May 5: “Benny & Joon.” And the season ends with Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast “, running from May 29-June 30. The Paper Mills’ very own Mark S. Hoebee will be directing this Broadway Classic and Academy Award Winning must see production.

IN PHOTO: 11 year old Talia Dombrowski sitting in the newly renovated auditorium of the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ. The 2016 Tony Award Winning Best Regional Theater in America received a large donation from the Ferolito Family. Paper Mill Playhouse Trustee Carolyn Ferolito said her family have been supporters of the Playhouse for over 20 years. “The Paper Mill Playhouse is a NJ gem that contributes greatly to the quality of life in our state. We are proud of the many educational programs that extend beyond our campus and impact our communities,” Ferolito expressed. The 2018 Season opened recently with “The Color Purple” running through October 21.