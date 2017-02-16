Dear Friends,

I proudly assumed the position of the President and Executive Director of the Kosciuszko Foundation in New York. It is one of the most renowned and prominent Polish- American organizations, which annually distributes over a million dollars in grants, fellowships, and scholarships. It is also the main center of Polish culture in the United States, with a unique collection of Polish art and artifacts.

UNESCO proclaimed the year of 2017 as “Year of Kosciuszko” honoring the bicentennial of his passing. The Kosciuszko Foundation, along with numerous partners worldwide, is commemorating the Polish national hero and American Revolutionary War patriot. So, please follow our program and join our events this year.

That’s why your membership dues are so important. Thank you for your support, which helps us preserve our national identity. Your help is crucial to our work of promoting Polish culture. And, your donations and estate bequests are also important so that we can award scholarships to educate Polish doctors, lawyers, journalists and artists that we can be proud of. We are teaching the next generation about the richness and depth of our culture.

As part of our membership drive, please help us find more Polish-Americans to join our cause. And if you can, please consider increasing your membership level this year. Together, we can strengthen Polonia’s future, and make everyone proud of our Polish heritage.

Sincerely,

Marek Skulimowski

President and Executive Director