Talia & The Mean Nanny

By Jim Dombrowski

NEW JERSEY – The final stage production of the 2016-17 season at the Paper Mill Playhouse is a blockbuster success starring Elena Shaddow in “Mary Poppins ” running until June 28. The London business theme play of a family of 4 – a hard-working father, stay-at-home mom, a boy and a girl, and all the nuisances of upscale living with a cook and a nanny – opens to the audience on a set design worthy of a “Tony.”

In Photo: Nine year old Talia Dombrowski who recently sung “God Bless America” for VP Joe Biden & Democratic Candidate for Governor Phil Murphy chats with Liz McCartney who plays “Bird Woman/Miss Andrew, the mean nanny in the Paper Mill Playhouse blockbuster sensation “Mary Poppins ” showing until June 28. (photo by Jim Dombrowski)

As the audience waits for the arrival of Mary Poppins listening to three beautifully done songs in the background, in flies Mary wished by the two children to the discern of their father. Before the blink of an eye Elena Shaddow is on stage and her opening song “Practically Perfect” bellows in chorus with what will become a five star performance not seen in over 50 years since Julie Andrews starred in the movie. In my opinion Elena’s voice reminded me of one of Broadways’ most honored legends Angela Lansbury.

The huge cast and diversity of the show which has singing and dancing is a mix of a musical with the dance routines of “A Chorus Line” or “Pippin.” The storyline takes your heart away and at times brings tears to your eyes as the songs are sing-a-long in nature and the ending is one of happiness and belief that family is the most important aspect of your life.

Photo by Jim Dombrowski : Elena Shaddow with her nine year old voice student Talia and her two lovely children.

The Paper Mill Playhouse in Milburn, NJ has once again displayed that Regional Theater and Paper Mill holds the 2016 Tony Award for Best Theater and can produce theater at the highest level; New Jersey is a place to be to be entertained. “Mary Poppins” runs through June 28 and your kids will love it, while any adult will feel like a kid.