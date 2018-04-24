Don't miss
- Message To US CongressPosted 3 weeks ago
- PMI Challenges Menendez AIPAC SpeechPosted 1 month ago
- Check Out March Horoscope!Posted 1 month ago
- Awake Poland!Posted 2 months ago
- Check Out President of Poland’s Speech Defending PolandPosted 3 months ago
- “No Polish Death Camps” Law Revoked?Posted 3 months ago
- Check Out Warsaw Independence Day March VideoPosted 5 months ago
- Kosciuszko Means FreedomPosted 8 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 1 year ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 2 years ago
Tailor / Seamstress
By PostEagle on April 24, 2018
Need an experienced F/T tailor/seamstress
for a fine men’s clothing store in Sussex County (NJ).
Must be able to work Saturdays.
Own transportation would be ideal, but
conveniently located near a Lakeland bus stop right at our door.
Call 973-726-3322