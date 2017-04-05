The deadline for Kosciuszko Foundation’s Tomaszkiewicz Folorio Scholarships to attend a summer study program at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow is fast approaching. The Foundation is accepting applications and supporting materials through April 17th for Polish language and Culture studies. The scholarship covers the cost of a three-week program.

The scholarship is open to Americans of Polish descent and US legal residents of Polish descent who will be high school graduates and will be 18 by the first day of their chosen program. Undergraduate freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors may also apply. Candidates must have minimum GPA of 3.0. Candidates must submit an application, financial inforamtin form, 2 letters of recommendation, transcripts and an essay/personal statement discussing why they wish to attend the program. Students may apply through the Foundation’s various Chapters located in Chicago, Massachusetts (New England Chapter), Ohio, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Texas, Washington DC, and Buffalo (Western New York). Students who are studying in cities outside the limits of KF Chapters may send their applications and supporting materials to the KF’s Headquarters in NYC. Scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis.

Classes begin in July. Programs include language classes, afternoon classes on Polish history, workshops, Polish traditions, meals, a shared room, and sightseeing on weekends. Students are responsible for registration fees, single room fees, airfare and out-of-pocket expenses.

For additional details regarding eligibility, how to apply for a scholarship, and course descriptions may be found at www.thekf.org/kf/programs/study/