Summer Employment Opportunity

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department is getting ready for another exciting summer with summer programs, specialty classes, summer concerts, family events and more. In preparation for the summer, the Department is currently accepting applications for counselors for the Summer Programs.

If you love children, sports, games, crafts, trips and the outdoors, what better way than to spend your summer working at the summer program? Programs include, Tots-O-Fun, Junior Sportstar, Allsport & Summer Days in the Park. Make a difference in some young people’s lives. The hours are great and the job is fun.

What else can you ask for during the summer! Applicants must be 18 years of age as of June 30, 2018 or older for employment. Great experience for college students, teachers, peer leaders and other related fields. The summer programs run Monday-Friday for 6 weeks beginning July 2nd (closed July 4th) – August 10thfrom 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. and mandatory staff training will be conducted the week of June 25th in addition to CPR & 1st Aid training mid-June. Interested applicants must be available for the duration of the summer (no exceptions).

Please email cliftonrec@cliftonnj.org to request an application. Return completed applications to the Clifton Recreation Department-900 Clifton Ave. Clifton, NJ 07013.