Successful 2016 Toy Drive

NEW JERSEY – The Student Development and Campus Life Department of Montclair State University again joined with Assemblyman Giblin and Assemblywoman Oliver for their 2016 Toy Drive. Over 350 toys and books were distributed to several organizations in District 34 (Clifton, East Orange, Montclair and Orange) including Montclair Child Development Corp., Moving Orange Forward and the Boys and Girls Club of Clifton. Items were also provided to East Orange Councilman Ted Green and Clifton Councilwoman Lauren Murphy for distribution.

Many residents of District 34 (Clifton, East Orange, Montclair and Orange) donate toys and books to add to this successful drive.

(Photo – Left to right) Emily Cordero, Montclair State Student Development and Campus Life (SDCL), George Silva, Asm Giblin Legislative Aide, Assemblyman Thomas P. Giblin, Julie Fleming, Asst. Dir. Student Involvement and Campus Life, Montclair State Univ. and Lolita Cruz, Asm. Giblin Chief of Staff.

