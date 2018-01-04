Eligible students enrolled in a college, university or accredited post-secondary school in New Jersey with a GPA of 3.0 or higher may enter for a chance to join A-1 Auto Transport’s scholarship program. Every year, A-1 offers $250, $500 and $1,000 in scholarship awards to participating students.

For entry, students must complete an essay in 1,000 words or less about the auto transport industry. Each essay must be original and NOT published anywhere on the Internet. A-1’s Scholarship Committee will review each essay after the last day for submission has past.

All essays must be sent to scholarships@a1autotransport.com along with the student’s name, mailing address, email address, phone number, and school name. The deadline for submissions is March 10, 2018. Once all essays have been reviewed, the winners of the scholarship opportunity will be posted on A-1’s website. Students should check the site at the end of March 2018. They will also receive an email notification of their winnings. All scholarship money is sent out to the offices of the student’s school.

For further information about the A-1 Auto Transport scholarship program, visit http://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.