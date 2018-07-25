- Poland-USA: A Special Relationship?Posted 2 weeks ago
- Calling All Singers!Posted 2 weeks ago
- Firefighter Cancer Registry Act Signed Into LawPosted 2 weeks ago
- Remembrance Ride 44Posted 1 month ago
- Check Out May Horoscope!Posted 3 months ago
- Giving Farmers A Helping HandPosted 3 months ago
- Message To US CongressPosted 4 months ago
- PMI Challenges Menendez AIPAC SpeechPosted 4 months ago
- Awake Poland!Posted 5 months ago
- Check Out Warsaw Independence Day March VideoPosted 8 months ago
Strawberry Delights
Frozen Fluffy Strawberry Pie
2 1/2 c. lightly toasted coconut
1/3 c. margarine or butter
1 3 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 14 oz. can Eagle Brand milk (not evaporated)
2 1/2 c. fresh or frozen strawberries, mashed
3 T. lemon juice
1 c. whipped topping
In saucepan, melt margarine, stir in coconut. Mix well.
Press into bottom and sides of 9” pie plate.
Beat cheese until fluffy and beat in milk.
Stir in mashed strawberries and lemon juice.
Fold in topping. Pour into crust. Freeze 4 hours or until firm.
Garnish with more fresh strawberries.
Freeze leftovers.
Yummy Strawberry Dessert
3 egg whites
1 1/2 c. sugar, divided
3/4 tsp. cream of tartar
1/2 c. crushed saltines (about 15 crackers)
1/2 c. flaked coconut
1/2 c. chopped pecans
2 c. whipping cream
1/2 tsp. unflavored gelatin
1 quart fresh strawberries, sliced
In a mixing bowl, beat egg whites until soft peaks form.
Gradually fold in cracker crumbs, coconut and pecans.
Spread onto the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate.
Bake at 375º for 20 minutes or until lightly browned.
Cool completely.
In a mixing bowl, beat cream, gelatin and remaining sugar
until stiff peaks form. Fold in strawberries and pour all into shell.
Refrigerate for 2 hours.
Recipes by Manya Dybicz