Strawberry Delights

Frozen Fluffy Strawberry Pie

2 1/2 c. lightly toasted coconut

1/3 c. margarine or butter

1 3 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 14 oz. can Eagle Brand milk (not evaporated)

2 1/2 c. fresh or frozen strawberries, mashed

3 T. lemon juice

1 c. whipped topping

In saucepan, melt margarine, stir in coconut. Mix well.

Press into bottom and sides of 9” pie plate.

Beat cheese until fluffy and beat in milk.

Stir in mashed strawberries and lemon juice.

Fold in topping. Pour into crust. Freeze 4 hours or until firm.

Garnish with more fresh strawberries.

Freeze leftovers.

Yummy Strawberry Dessert

3 egg whites

1 1/2 c. sugar, divided

3/4 tsp. cream of tartar

1/2 c. crushed saltines (about 15 crackers)

1/2 c. flaked coconut

1/2 c. chopped pecans

2 c. whipping cream

1/2 tsp. unflavored gelatin

1 quart fresh strawberries, sliced

In a mixing bowl, beat egg whites until soft peaks form.

Gradually fold in cracker crumbs, coconut and pecans.

Spread onto the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate.

Bake at 375º for 20 minutes or until lightly browned.

Cool completely.

In a mixing bowl, beat cream, gelatin and remaining sugar

until stiff peaks form. Fold in strawberries and pour all into shell.

Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Recipes by Manya Dybicz