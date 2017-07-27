- Check Out July Horoscope!Posted 3 weeks ago
- Check Out Video On Blood ShortagePosted 3 weeks ago
- Selfie for MaryPosted 3 months ago
- Proper Funding for Clifton SchoolsPosted 3 months ago
- Clifton Centennial Events Update!Posted 4 months ago
- Clifton Centennial T-Shirts!Posted 4 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 6 months ago
- Nothing’s Impossible Says WisniewskiPosted 8 months ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 1 year ago
Stir-Fried Chicken Tenders
With Veggies and Pasta
Stir-Fried Chicken Tenders
With Veggies and Pasta
Seasoning mix:
12 very thin slices ginger root, peeled
2 scallions, cut into 1” pieces
2 teaspoons minced garlic
For the sauce:
2 tsp. cornstarch
2/3 cups canned low-fat, low- sodium chicken broth
1 1/2 tsp. sesame oil
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. sugar
1/4 tsp. ground white pepper
For the stir-fry:
1 1/2 tsp. canola oil
12 oz. rigatoni pasta
1 1/4 lbs. boneless chicken breasts, cut bite-size
8 oz. portabella mushrooms, sliced
2 scallions, chopped
2 slices ginger root, slivered
1 1/2 lb. broccoli florets
2 carrots, peeled and sliced
1 red bell pepper, sliced
Combine seasoning ingredients in small bowl, cover with plastic, set aside.
For the sauce, place cornstarch in medium bowl, add broth until dissolved.
Add remaining ingredients, mixing well, set aside.
Cook pasta al dente. Heat canola oil in large skillet, add chicken breast, seasoning mix, cook stirring. After several minutes add vegetables and sauce.
Cook until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are crisp-tender.
Drain pasta and top with vegetable-chicken mixture.
Recipe by Mary F. Kurowski