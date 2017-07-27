Stir-Fried Chicken Tenders

With Veggies and Pasta

Seasoning mix:

12 very thin slices ginger root, peeled

2 scallions, cut into 1” pieces

2 teaspoons minced garlic

For the sauce:

2 tsp. cornstarch

2/3 cups canned low-fat, low- sodium chicken broth

1 1/2 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. sugar

1/4 tsp. ground white pepper

For the stir-fry:

1 1/2 tsp. canola oil

12 oz. rigatoni pasta

1 1/4 lbs. boneless chicken breasts, cut bite-size

8 oz. portabella mushrooms, sliced

2 scallions, chopped

2 slices ginger root, slivered

1 1/2 lb. broccoli florets

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

Combine seasoning ingredients in small bowl, cover with plastic, set aside.

For the sauce, place cornstarch in medium bowl, add broth until dissolved.

Add remaining ingredients, mixing well, set aside.

Cook pasta al dente. Heat canola oil in large skillet, add chicken breast, seasoning mix, cook stirring. After several minutes add vegetables and sauce.

Cook until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are crisp-tender.

Drain pasta and top with vegetable-chicken mixture.

Recipe by Mary F. Kurowski