Structural and Miscellaneous Steel Fabricator

Columbian Iron Works is looking for an experienced steel fabricator to join our growing business. We are located just off of RT. 80 in Paterson NJ. Below is a job description for what our ideal candidate would be expected to know.

Typical work activities include but not limited to: Layout and fabricate structural steel products including, but not limited to, as columns, beams, railings, stairs, clips, and base plates.

Maintaining all shop drawings related to the projects are properly sorted and retained.

Managing and maintaining shop equipment.

Organize inventory and tools.

Loading and unloading delivery trucks appropriately.

Ability to work safe on job sites to install fabricated products as needed. Desired Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities Ability to read erection drawings, shop drawings, and related documents.

Proficient welder: GMAW and SMAW.

Ability to use shop equipment such as band saw, ironworker, press, shear, drill press.

Ability to layout steel for fabrication by reading shop drawings.

Ability to effectively work with coworkers both in the shop and in the field.

Ability to prioritize work, with the ability to multitask.

Self motivated with good work ethics.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong attention to details and extremely organized. Minimum Qualifications: Possession of a drivers license is preferred but not required.

Experience in the steel industry, preference to those that have both fabrication and installation experience.

Ability to clearly speak English. Compensation Negotiable based on experience. Job Type: Full-time All applicants can email their resume to columbianironworks@yahoo.com or call David at 973-684-2303.