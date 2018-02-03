Statement by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

(February 2, 2018) POLAND – Prime Minister Morawiecki spoke yesterday regarding the bill to amend the law of the Institute of National Remembrance.

“Holocaust denial is not only denial of German crimes, but also other ways of falsifying history. One of the worst type of this lie occurs when someone diminishes the responsibility of real perpetrators and attributes that responsibility to their victims. We want to fight against this lie, in every form. This is why we are amending the law of the Institute of National Remembrance. Death camps where millions of Jews were murdered were not Polish. This truth deserves protection, as it is part of the historical truth of the Holocaust.”

