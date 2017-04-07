- Stealing The MarchPosted 3 hours ago
Statement By NATO
Secretary General On
US Strikes In Syria
(April 7, 2017) Following this week’s horrendous chemical weapons attacks in Khan Shaykhun, which killed dozens of people, including many children, the US launched a strike against Shayrat Airfield in Syria.
The Syrian regime bears the full responsibility for this development. NATO has consistently condemned Syria’s continued use of chemical weapons as a clear breach of international norms and agreements.
Any use of chemical weapons is unacceptable, cannot go unanswered, and those responsible must be held accountable. NATO considers the use of chemical weapons as a threat to international peace and security.
NATO supports all international efforts aimed at achieving peace and a political solution in Syria.
North Atlantic Treaty Organization Press Release