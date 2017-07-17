NEW JERSEY – America’s Polka King, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, will be playing a free concert for the fourteenth consecutive year in Passaic, NJ. Sturr, an 18-time Grammy winner, will be on the bandstand on Thursday, July 27 kicking off at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in Third Ward Park located at the corner of Passaic Avenue and Van Houten Avenue across from the train station.

Concert organizers Lou Gill and Greg Komeshok want to thank the many sponsors that have made this concert possible along with the City of Passaic for their assistance.

Sturr said “I am excited to be playing in the Passaic-Clifton area where there is a rich heritage for polka music. We are planning a great show and hope that everyone will attend and tell their neighbors and friends. Let’s have a party”.

Concert-goers are reminded to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more information call Greg at 973-47-5111.

