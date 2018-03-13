Don't miss
Stanley V. Jaworski Passes On
By PostEagle on March 13, 2018
NEW JERSEY – Stanley V. Jaworski, 87, of Little Falls, passed away March 12, 2018. Loving husband of the late Justine “Sue” (nee Dutko) Jaworski. Devoted father of Dianna Jaworski and Mark Artis, and Mark Jaworski and wife Jennifer. Adored grandfather of Jacqueline Jaworski and Nicholas Jaworski. Stanley lived in Little Falls for over 52 years. Before his retirement, he was a Utilities Supervisor for PSE&G. He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church in Little Falls. His family will receive their friends Friday, March 16th from 5-8 pm at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 17th at 10 am at the funeral home – please arrive at 9:30 am. Interment will follow to Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.