Small Babka – Sweet Bread

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 c. milk

1 pkg. active dry yeast

1/4 c. warm water

1/4 c. butter

1/4 c. sugar

3 eggs

2 to 2 1/2 c. flour (sifted)

1/4 c. white raisins

1/4 c. candied fruit mix (optional)

Scald milk, cool. Sprinkle yeast in water in large electric mixer bowl. Stir to dissolve.

Add milk, butter, sugar, eggs and flour. Blend at low speed 1 minute. Beat 2 min. at medium speed and cover. Let rise in warm place free from draft for 1 hour. Stir in fruit. Turn into greased and floured 2 quart tube pan. Let rise again 30 minutes.

Bake at 350˚ for 40 minutes.

By The Felician Sisters – Enfield, CT