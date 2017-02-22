Don't miss
Small Babka – Sweet Bread
By PostEagle on February 22, 2017
INGREDIENTS:
1/4 c. milk
1 pkg. active dry yeast
1/4 c. warm water
1/4 c. butter
1/4 c. sugar
3 eggs
2 to 2 1/2 c. flour (sifted)
1/4 c. white raisins
1/4 c. candied fruit mix (optional)
Scald milk, cool. Sprinkle yeast in water in large electric mixer bowl. Stir to dissolve.
Add milk, butter, sugar, eggs and flour. Blend at low speed 1 minute. Beat 2 min. at medium speed and cover. Let rise in warm place free from draft for 1 hour. Stir in fruit. Turn into greased and floured 2 quart tube pan. Let rise again 30 minutes.
Bake at 350˚ for 40 minutes.
By The Felician Sisters – Enfield, CT