NEW JERSEY – Nominations for the 6th Annual New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards are open.

The awards will be presented on September 26, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce Multi-Chamber networking at the Embers Restaurant, Route 1 South in South Brunswick, NJ. Nominations are open now through August 24, 2018. Go to http://www.njieawards.com/nominations/

In New Jersey, foreign-born individuals like our 2017 winner K. Peter Yu of Yu & Associates engineering to 2014 winner Mario Casabona CEO of Tech Launch, and 2016 winner Jose “Pepe” Garcia of Maverick Building Services have created more than one in three new businesses in recent years, ranking New Jersey behind only California, New York, and Florida. NJ companies started by immigrants generate an annual business income of more than $6.2 billion in New Jersey.

NJIEA is a coalition of New Jersey groups, including regional and bi-national chambers of commerce, immigrant advocacy groups, and other community organizations joining to celebrate the important role of immigrants in today’s economy and to honor the contributions of immigrant business leaders to their communities.

This year, we will be honoring immigrants for their achievements in growth, advocacy, and innovation, and we will name the 2018 Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year.

Are you an immigrant entrepreneur who has excelled in one of these fields? Do you know someone, a colleague, family member, neighbor, or friend, who you think has what it takes to be named an award winner for innovation, growth or advocacy or for the 2018 Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year?

Nominations are open now through August 24, 2018.

