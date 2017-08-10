Don't miss
HELP WANTED PART TIME
20 TO 35 HOURS PER WEEK/
WEEKDAY AND WEEKEND SHIFTS AVAILABLE.

Event Staffing Company looking to hire
Servers/Bartenders/Cooks/Dishwashers
for Corporate and Private Parties in Northern and Central NJ.

Must be clean cut, well spoken and have own transportation.
Must also pass a Criminal Background Check.
$13 per hour start would like experience but will train right people.
Please call Maria 908-261-2812 