Servers / Bartenders / Cooks / Dishwashers
By PostEagle on August 10, 2017
HELP WANTED PART TIME
20 TO 35 HOURS PER WEEK/
WEEKDAY AND WEEKEND SHIFTS AVAILABLE.
Event Staffing Company looking to hire
Servers/Bartenders/Cooks/Dishwashers
for Corporate and Private Parties in Northern and Central NJ.
Must be clean cut, well spoken and have own transportation.
Must also pass a Criminal Background Check.
$13 per hour start would like experience but will train right people.
Please call Maria 908-261-2812