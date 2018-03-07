Home   >   Classifieds   >   Servers and Bartenders

March 7, 2018

Leading Edge Hospitality is seeking Servers and Bartenders
for it’s New York City location.
We are looking for individuals with experience
with banquets, formal affairs and fine dining.

It is important that you present a clean and neat appearance,
have a positive personality, the willingness to be flexible with hours,
and can converse in English.

Plenty of hours in an excellent working environment.
Salary based on level experience.
Please contact: roccog@lehstaffing.com