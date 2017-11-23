Don't miss
- Check Out November Horoscope!Posted 4 days ago
- Free Golf For VeteransPosted 3 weeks ago
- Welcome Polonia!Posted 4 weeks ago
- Clifton’s Centennial GalaPosted 2 months ago
- Selfie for MaryPosted 2 months ago
- Who Do You Like?Posted 2 months ago
- Kosciuszko Means FreedomPosted 3 months ago
- Check Out Video On Blood ShortagePosted 5 months ago
- Selfie for MaryPosted 7 months ago
- Proper Funding for Clifton SchoolsPosted 7 months ago
Senators Wieckowski And Wiener
Celebrate Seakor Delicatessen’s
40th Anniversary With Resolution
By PostEagle on November 23, 2017
CALIFORNIA – State Senators Scott Wiener and Bob Wieckowski present a resolution to Jerry Seakor, the owner of Seakor Polish Delicatessen & Sausage Factory in San Francisco, in celebration of its 40th anniversary. Wieckowski (pictured on the right), is the only Polish American in the California State Senate.