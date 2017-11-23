Don't miss
Celebrate Seakor Delicatessen’s
40th Anniversary With Resolution

By on November 23, 2017

CALIFORNIA – State Senators Scott Wiener and Bob Wieckowski present a resolution to Jerry Seakor, the owner of Seakor Polish Delicatessen & Sausage Factory in San Francisco, in celebration of its 40th anniversary.  Wieckowski (pictured on the right), is the only Polish American in the California State Senate.