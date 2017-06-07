Seamstress – Tailor Needed

Don't miss
Garment design & manufacturing company in lower North Bergen, NJ (Hudson County) seeking a knowledgeable & mature seamstress or tailor for sample patternmaking.
Candidate must
1) have experience with ladies, mens, and childrens apparel;
2) be able to read both hand-sketched and digital patterns with grading;
3) take direction & correction easily and work efficiently to meet deadlines;
4) be familiar with both natural and synthetic fabrics and how they will fit/drape within a particular pattern;
5) be able to measure accurately;
6) and be comfortable using industrial sewing/finishing machines like single needle, overlock, cover stitch, buttonhole, etc.
Please email: info@suuchi.com