Seamstress – Tailor Needed

Garment design & manufacturing company in lower North Bergen, NJ (Hudson County) seeking a knowledgeable & mature seamstress or tailor for sample patternmaking.

Candidate must

1) have experience with ladies, mens, and childrens apparel;

2) be able to read both hand-sketched and digital patterns with grading;

3) take direction & correction easily and work efficiently to meet deadlines;

4) be familiar with both natural and synthetic fabrics and how they will fit/drape within a particular pattern;

5) be able to measure accurately;

6) and be comfortable using industrial sewing/finishing machines like single needle, overlock, cover stitch, buttonhole, etc.

Please email: info@suuchi.com