Royal Arcanum Grand Council of New Jersey

Welcomes 2018 Scholarship Recipients at Awards Luncheon in Bayonne

July found the New Jersey Council of the Royal Arcanum meeting in Bayonne, New Jersey for a special luncheon. Scholarships and grants were distributed ranging from $1,500 to $10,000. Members of the Sons of Poland Council were the majority of recipients. We may have merged with a new Fraternal but our Sons of Poland is still serving the community. One of the best benefits of our merger was the ability for our students to achieve greater financial funding than before. For more information, check the website for the Supreme Council of the Royal Arcanum.

Submitted by Dorothy Wieczerzak

FIRST PHOTO: Seated left to right : Royal Arcanum Scholarship Recipients Matthew Godkin, Aleksandra Janowska, Holden Baranowski and Lawrence Zmuda. Standing: New York Grand Orator Joseph Conforto, Past Supreme Regent August Magnotta, Supreme Regent Errica Conforto, Fraternal Director & Past Supreme Regent Cindy Macon, New Jersey Grand Regent Richard Macon, New York Past Grand Regent Frances Magnotta, Deputy Supreme Regent Gen Macon.

Left to right – Richard Romelczyk, Trustee SOP Council #2016, Supreme Regent Errica Conforto, Scholarship recipient and member of the Junior Committee for the SOP Council #2016 Aleksandra Janowska, her mother, Ela Janowska, and New York Grand Orator Joseph Conforto.