- Check Out Warsaw Independence Day March VideoPosted 1 week ago
- Check Out November Horoscope!Posted 4 weeks ago
- Kosciuszko Means FreedomPosted 4 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 11 months ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 1 year ago
Sauerkraut Soup
SAUERKRAUT SOUP
INGREDIENTS:
1 Ham bone joint, cracked
3 dried mushrooms
simmered until tender-cut into strips
1/2 lb. diced, mixed veggies
2 1⁄2 c. sauerkraut, drain and save juice
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tsp. caraway seeds
1/2 medium onion, minced
4 tsp. flour
3 T. bacon drippings
Salt & Pepper to taste
Combine ham bone, the mushrooms together with liquid in which they have cooked, veggies, sauerkraut, chopped onion and caraway seeds. Add 8 c. water and simmer until any leftover meat falls off the bone, about one hour. Brown the minced onions and flour in the bacon drippings, add a little of the soup liquid, stirring constantly, and thicken the soup with the mixture. Remove bone, adjust seasonings. Serve with boiled potatoes and pumpernickel bread.
Submitted by Manya “Dybicz” Lewandowski