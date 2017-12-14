SAUERKRAUT SOUP

INGREDIENTS:

1 Ham bone joint, cracked

3 dried mushrooms

simmered until tender-cut into strips

1/2 lb. diced, mixed veggies

2 1⁄2 c. sauerkraut, drain and save juice

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tsp. caraway seeds

1/2 medium onion, minced

4 tsp. flour

3 T. bacon drippings

Salt & Pepper to taste

Combine ham bone, the mushrooms together with liquid in which they have cooked, veggies, sauerkraut, chopped onion and caraway seeds. Add 8 c. water and simmer until any leftover meat falls off the bone, about one hour. Brown the minced onions and flour in the bacon drippings, add a little of the soup liquid, stirring constantly, and thicken the soup with the mixture. Remove bone, adjust seasonings. Serve with boiled potatoes and pumpernickel bread.

Submitted by Manya “Dybicz” Lewandowski