NEW YORK – Mr. Robert T. “Happy Bob” Pawlak, 76, of Hagaman, New York passed away peacefully with his family at his side Monday, May 14, 2018 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, New York.

He was born March 14, 1942 in Amsterdam, New York a son of the late Stanley J. and Sadie Brizco Pawlak. A lifelong area resident, he was a graduate of the Wilbur H. Lynch High School.

Mr. Pawlak was a well-known dairy farmer operating the “Twin Maple” family farm. For many years, he was a courier at the general Electric Company mail operation in Schenectady, New York. Bob worked as a Sargent for the NY Racing Association (NYRA) at the Saratoga Race Track in addition to his regular duties, he was assigned to a special security details which included assisting Jim McKay and Al Michaels of ABC Sports. Bob became a close friend of Jim McKay. Bob was very well liked and respected during his employment at NYRA. Currently, he was a bartender at Peckham’s Place in Scotia, NY.



Bob was instrumental and co-founded the award winning Polka Magic Radio Network in 1983, which airs on WSPN FM 91.1 in Saratoga Springs, NY, The Polka Magic Radio Network and Polish New Castle Radio.Com. In addition Bob co-hosted Polka Radio Shows on stations WMVQ 97.7, WCSS 1490AM, WKOL- 1570AM and WVTL 104.7FM & 1570AM all of Amsterdam, NY.

Bob was a member of St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church in Hagaman, New York. He was a member and Past President of the Perth Volunteer Fire Department.



On September 10, 2016 he was united in marriage to Theresa Rajter Pawlak who survives. He is also survived by a son Joseph (Christy) Pawlak, Sutton, Massachusetts; grandchildren Sydney, Sofia, Gabriella and Benjamin; sister-in-law Susan Epstein, Bradenton, Florida; father-in-law Elmer Rossi; step children Christen (Vinny), Steven, Ted and Donnie; several step grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Bob was predeceased by his wife Joan Januszewski Pawlak on August 14, 2009, his brother Martin S. Pawlak on August 15, 2017 and by his mother-in-law and father in law Millie & Julius Januszewski.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018 at St. Stephen’s Church, Pawling Street, Hagaman, New York with Rev. O. Robert de Martinis, Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at the Jendrzejczak Funeral Home 200 Church Street, Amsterdam, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Perth Fire Company, 4080 State Highway 30, Amsterdam, New York 12010 or to the Community Hospice Inn (St. Peter’s Hospital), 315 S. Manning Boulevard, Albany, New York 12208.