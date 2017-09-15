Family Run Farm and Garden Center

Celebrates 100 Years of Business in Clifton

Join us for a Special Community Event Open To All!

Clifton, NJ— Richfield Farms & Garden Center, a family business established in 1917, is excited to embark on its 100 year anniversary this September. Still operating in Clifton, NJ since incorporation, Richfield Farms is currently managed by 3rd and 4th generation family members. What started off as a simple farm stand 100 years ago, has turned into an iconic North Jersey establishment, best known by tristate area residents looking for the best home grown produce, fresh flowers, premium nursery stock, customer service and much more.

In honor of its 100-year anniversary, the Richfield Farms family is hosting a special event that is free and open to everyone. Taking place on September 24th (from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm), all are invited to a huge celebration filled with fun activities, and sampling opportunities at the “Taste of Richfield Farms,” showcasing local produce and ingredients. Children, and children at heart, can also take part in face painting and a petting zoo as well as travel back in time in a special photo booth highlighting Richfield Farm’s 100-year history and key moments in business, celebrating each generation.

“We are excited to share this huge milestone with our employees (present and past), friends, family, the City of Clifton and everyone who has supported our business throughout the past 100 years,” said Deborah Schroeder Morton, (owner of Richfield Farms) “This celebration is a culmination of all of the fantastic things that have occurred from inception to now. It is such an honor to do business in Clifton, which is also celebrating their 100th anniversary this year. We look forward to the next 100 years doing what we love.”

About Richfield Farms

Richfield Farms is a family farm and garden center that was established in 1917. The business has five active acres of fields, shrubs, trees, perennials, herbs, and annuals as well as a complete garden shop with fertilizers, organic fertilizers, mulches, insecticides and organic insecticides. The seasonal gift shop is home to a full line of pottery, statuary, garden art and more. Customers can rest assure that all outdoor and gardening needs will be met by the company’s friendly and knowledgeable staff. For more information, visit: http://www.richfieldfarms.com