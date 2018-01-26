NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Historical Society is happy to announce that beginning the week of January 31st 2018, the Elizabeth A. Beam Local History and Genealogy Library will be extending its public open hours. Researchers can now access the library’s resources Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (1pm-4pm or 12pm-4pm in the summer), as well as the 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month (1pm-4pm or 12pm-4pm in the summer). Please be advised that for use of the library, regular museum admission applies.

Located in Lambert Castle, this library contains a vast array of material relating to Passaic County history and genealogy. The resources available to researchers include books, photographs, primary documents and newspaper collections. For a list of some of the library’s holdings, visit lambertcastle.org/findingaids/

If you plan to visit the library, an appointment is strongly encouraged. For all inquires or to make an appointment, please contact Research Specialist Patrick Byrnes at library@lambertcastle.org or (973)247-0085 x 204. Be sure to like and follow the Passaic County Historical Society on Facebook for regular updates about all our activities.

Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest.