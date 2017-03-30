CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY – My Relay For Life Team, My Angels, is selling this T- shirt as one of our fundraisers. My team strives to raise money to help the Relay For Life of Clifton, and the American Cancer Society find a cure for all cancers. If you would like more information or would just like to donate to my team, you can go to http://main.acsevents.org/goto/my_angels .

To order a shirt visit:

https://represent.com/there-s-no-place-like-hope-1

If you have any questions please contact Nicole Rossi at nicole.rossi@verizon.net. All orders must be placed online.* Shirts come in a variety of colors as well as in unisex, women’s, and oversized styles. Pull over hoodies and long sleeve shirts are also available.