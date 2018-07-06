DEP Accepting Nominations Through July 27 To Honor People, Organizations For Outstanding Commitment To Recycline

TRENTON, NJ (July 5, 2018) – Nominations are being accepted for the Department of Environmental Protection’s annual recycling awards program that honors individuals, businesses and governments for excellence in recycling, and inspires others to do the same, Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe announced today.

The DEP, in conjunction with the Association of New Jersey Recyclers, annually recognizes excellence in recycling to highlight program successes achieved by agencies, businesses, individuals and others in keeping New Jersey communities clean and healthy.

“All across the state, there are many great things happening in recycling and waste reduction,” Commissioner McCabe said. “This awards program recognizes these achievements, which help New Jersey remain a national leader in recycling.”

Nominations for the program are due Friday, July 27 and awardees will be notified in September. Award winners will be honored at the Association of New Jersey Recyclers Symposium and Awards Luncheon on Oct. 17 in Neptune, Monmouth County.

“We encourage nominations that recognize people and organizations that make recycling a priority and are committed to keeping our environment clean and healthy,” Assistant Commissioner for Air Quality, Energy and Sustainability Paul Baldauf said. “The results of their efforts should be highlighted to demonstrate to others how they are making a difference across the state.”

Nominations may be submitted in 10 categories:

Institution

Business

Retail Merchant

Government

Leadership

Rising Star

Outstanding Education/Educational Program

Recycling Industry

Source Reduction/Resource/Management/Sustainability

Volunteer Citizen.

The 2017 awardees included a diverse group of individuals, businesses and organizations. Among them were a vocational technical school in West Caldwell, Essex County; a government recycling program in Perth Amboy, Middlesex County; and a pharmaceutical company in Titusville, Mercer County.

New Jersey has a proud legacy of leadership in recycling, becoming the first state to require recycling by passing the New Jersey Statewide Mandatory Source Separation and Recycling Act in April 1987. Today, the Murphy Administration continues developing policies to further increase recycling rates, clean up the recycling stream, and to adapt recycling strategies to match current lifestyles.

To view the 2018 Recycling Awards application and information packet, visit www.nj.gov/dep/dshw/recycling/awards.htm or www.recycle.nj.gov

For more details about the annual Recycling Awards Program, contact Steven Rinaldi at njrecycles@dep.nj.gov or (609) 633-0538.

The Association of New Jersey Recyclers is a nonprofit, nonpartisan network representing the public and private sectors that works to promote sustainability by encouraging sound resource management and recycling strategies through education, advocacy and enhancing professional standards. To learn more, visit www.anjr.com/