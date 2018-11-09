Don't miss
Home   >   1st Homepage Article   >   Ray Grabowski
Re-Elected To
Clifton City Council

Ray Grabowski
Re-Elected To
Clifton City Council

By on November 9, 2018

Note from Ray Grabowski

I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation
to all those who helped me in this election.
To all of you who voted for me my deepest gratitude.
I am truly honored and grateful to be able to continue
to serve the people of this great city of Clifton.
Thank you to my family and I thank God for this blessing.