Rally against Katyn Memorial removal this Saturday organized by “Katyń Memorial Committee”.

12 May at 1:00 p.m. City Hall, 280 Grove St., Jersey City, NY

Free transport provided! Buses leaving at 12 p.m. from: Cracovia Manor, 196 Main Ave., Wallington, NY

For more information call: Celina Urbankowski on 201-841-1826

We invite everyone who cares about our communities, who cares about Jersey City. See you this Saturday!

Congressman Sires’ Statement on Katyn Memorial in Jersey City

“The memorial is significant to not only the Polish American community, but to many veterans of World War II as well. The Polish American residents of Jersey City diligently worked with the city to dedicate the statue to honor the victims and to stand as a reminder of the horrific atrocity. “

https://sires.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/congressman-sires-statement-on-katyn-memorial-in-jersey-city

CALL TO ACTION –

SAVE JERSEY CITY KATYN MEMORIAL

The Kosciuszko Foundation supports Polonia’s action against the proposed removal of the Katyn Memorial honoring victims of the 1940 Soviet massacre of thousands of Polish officers. Please contact your congressman or senator and/or forward this email to your friends in NJ to join the protest.

CONTACTS:

Congressman Albio Sires

Jersey City Office

201 309 0301

Ms. Daarina Chess

Constituent Service Director

Daarina.chess@mail.house.gov

Senator Bob Menendez

Newark District Office

973 645 3030

Ms. Deb Curto

Director of Constituent Services

Deb_curto@menendez.senate.gov

Senator Cory Booker

Newark District Office

973 639 8700

Mr. Henrique Ferreira

Constituent Services Director

Henrique_Ferreira@booker.senate.gov

Sample letter of protest and phrases to use when calling your member of congress or senator:

State your name and where you are from (in New Jersey)

I am appalled by Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop’s decision to remove the Polish Katyn Memorial.

To date, the Mayor has not consulted and refuses to meet with the Polish American Community.

This is unacceptable behavior from a publicly elected official.

I am asking you to intervene in this important matter and take action to SAVE THE KATYN MEMORIAL

Dear Senator / Congressman:

I am a Polish-American voter in New Jersey who is deeply concerned about the fate of the Katyn Memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Without warning or community outreach, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has announced that he is removing this important monument. The Mayor has not shared any details about the monument’s fate and refuses to meet with the Polish-American community. This is an unacceptable way to deal with taxpayers and voters so I am asking that you please intervene.

This memorial, unveiled in 1991, was the initiative of many Polish and American World War II veterans and it was funded by the Polish-American community to commemorate the 20,000 officers and prisoners of war murdered by the Soviet Secret Police in 1940. It is a monument to truth and it also bears witness to the tragic events of September 11, 2001. It has stood at Exchange Place for over 25 years, and we ask that the monument not be moved.

I am troubled by the lack of communication by Mayor Fulop on this matter and I ask you, as a Member of Congress, to please intervene and facilitate a constructive dialogue with Jersey City community members to reach a resolution which does not require the permanent removal of the Katyn Memorial.

Respectfully

The Jewish Community of Poland released a statement opposing the move, noting hundreds of massacre victims were Jewish.

http://www.njherald.com/article/20180508/AP/305089790#

The Jewish community also weighed in on the matter, recalling that among the Katyn victims were hundreds of Jews, including the Chief Rabbi of the Polish Army, Baruch Steinberg.

http://www.savannahnow.com/news/20180508/statue-honoring-polish-massacre-victims-at-center-of-dispute