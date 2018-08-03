QA Phone Tester

QA (Quality Assurance) Phone Tester:

Telquest International is a rapidly growing telecommunications hardware reseller with over 30 years of success as a leader in this fast-paced industry.

We are seeking an individual to help test VoIP phones. You will be testing phones that are returned as defective, phones that are brought in on purchase orders, and final testing of any phones that are repaired or refurbished by our repairs department. This is a full time opportunity working in our Fairfield, NJ warehouse between the hours of 9-6.

Requirements:

·Must have knowledge of IP addresses, MAC addresses, Routers, and switches

·Must be computer literate

·Must be able to test, default, and upgrade firmware on VoIP phones

·Must be able to test and default routers

·Must be able to test switches

·Ability to stand and complete repetitive tasks for long periods of time

Please send resume and position applying for to hr@telquestintl.com