- Welcome Polonia!Posted 18 hours ago
- Check Out October Horoscope!Posted 2 days ago
- Clifton’s Centennial GalaPosted 3 weeks ago
- Selfie for MaryPosted 4 weeks ago
- Who Do You Like?Posted 1 month ago
- Kosciuszko Means FreedomPosted 2 months ago
- Check Out Video On Blood ShortagePosted 4 months ago
- Selfie for MaryPosted 6 months ago
- Proper Funding for Clifton SchoolsPosted 6 months ago
- Clifton Centennial Events Update!Posted 7 months ago
Pumpkin Snack Bars & Pumpkin Roll
Pumpkin Snack Bars
1 package spice cake mix
1 can (16 oz.) pumpkin
3/4 cup Miracle Whip
3 eggs
Blend the spice cake mix, pumpkin, Miracle Whip, and eggs and put into a 15x10x1-inch baking pan.
Bake at 350º for 18-20 minutes.
FROSTING:
3 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
2 teaspoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Recipe by Peka Joe
Pumpkin Roll
CAKE
3 eggs
1 cup sugar
2/3 cup pumpkin
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
3/4 cup flour
FILLING
1 cup powdered sugar
4 tablespoons butter
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 375º.
Mix together eggs, pumpkin, lemon juice, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, and flour.
Pour mixture into a greased jelly-roll pan.
Bake for 15 minutes.
Do not cool. Loosen from pan and roll it onto a dishtowel or waxed paper.
Sprinkle with powdered sugar and roll it up to cool.
While cake cools, mix powdered sugar, butter, cream cheese and vanilla together.
Unfold cooled cake roll and spread filling over cake. Reroll, chill or freeze.
Serve in slices.
Recipe by Rose Ann Pawlik