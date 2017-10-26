Don't miss
Home   >   Recipe Corner   >   Pumpkin Snack Bars & Pumpkin Roll

Pumpkin Snack Bars & Pumpkin Roll

By on October 26, 2017

Pumpkin Snack Bars

 

1 package spice cake mix
1 can (16 oz.) pumpkin
3/4 cup Miracle Whip
3 eggs

Blend the spice cake mix, pumpkin, Miracle Whip, and eggs and put into a 15x10x1-inch baking pan.
Bake at 350º for 18-20 minutes.

FROSTING:
3 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
2 teaspoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla

Recipe by Peka Joe

 

Pumpkin Roll

 

CAKE
3 eggs
1 cup sugar
2/3 cup pumpkin
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
3/4 cup flour

FILLING
1 cup powdered sugar
4 tablespoons butter
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 375º.
Mix together eggs, pumpkin, lemon juice, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, and flour.
Pour mixture into a greased jelly-roll pan.
Bake for 15 minutes.
Do not cool. Loosen from pan and roll it onto a dishtowel or waxed paper.
Sprinkle with powdered sugar and roll it up to cool.
While cake cools, mix powdered sugar, butter, cream cheese and vanilla together.
Unfold cooled cake roll and spread filling over cake. Reroll, chill or freeze.
Serve in slices.

Recipe by Rose Ann Pawlik

 