Pumpkin Snack Bars & Pumpkin Roll

Pumpkin Roll

CAKE

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup pumpkin

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

3/4 cup flour

FILLING

1 cup powdered sugar

4 tablespoons butter

1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 375º.

Mix together eggs, pumpkin, lemon juice, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, and flour.

Pour mixture into a greased jelly-roll pan.

Bake for 15 minutes.

Do not cool. Loosen from pan and roll it onto a dishtowel or waxed paper.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar and roll it up to cool.

While cake cools, mix powdered sugar, butter, cream cheese and vanilla together.

Unfold cooled cake roll and spread filling over cake. Reroll, chill or freeze.

Serve in slices.

Recipe by Rose Ann Pawlik